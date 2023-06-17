AMMSU writes to DC over rejected PMAY beneficiaries, seeks review

Tura, June 17: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) has written to the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills (WGH) seeking a review of the list of beneficiaries after what they claimed were many genuine beneficiaries being rejected from benefiting from the PMAY scheme.

AMMSU stated that amongst those rejected from the scheme were widows, physically disabled as all of who belonged to the BPL category.

In a memo submitted yesterday, the NGO stated that these beneficiaries were registered under PMAY – Awas Plus as per Geo-tag’s made by the Selsella C&RD Block but the ongoing MIS compilation has put them in the rejected list despite their genuine need for housing under the scheme.

“They are genuine beneficiaries and I request you to investigate and reinstate their names in the MIS as they are staying in separate lands in deplorable conditions and would benefit from government housing,” said AMMSU president, Nur Islam.