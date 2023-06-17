Chief Justice of Meghalaya HC inaugurates Circuit Court at Phulbari

Tura, June 17: The Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya Sanjib Banerjee inaugurated the Circuit Court at Phulbari for Dadenggre Sub-Division today in the presence of Justice H S Thangkhiew , Minister of Power Abu Taher Mondal in a function organized by the High Court of Meghalaya in collaboration with the District and Sessions Court, West Garo Hills District.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya Sanjib Banerjee said that at the beginning he could not understand the proposal for opening of the Circuit Court of Sub-Division since there was usually a Circuit Court for High Court or District Court if the area is big for instance, but after visiting the place last July he said that it was a necessity to start the Circuit Court here since commuting from this place to Dadenggre was not easily possible for people of the region.

Further, mentioning that Phulbari is expected to be the next commercial hub of the region, he said that commercialization has both advantages and disadvantages adding that undesirable goods such as contraband drugs also come along with it. He therefore, cautioned the parents to be aware of it and keep the children away from these things.

He also mentioned that Meghalaya High Court is one among the High Courts known for quickest case disposal rate in the country and added that the presence of the 6th Schedule and the District Council Courts in the State has helped by taking huge burden of personal disputes.

“Stating that the court deals with the rights, justice and liberties of the people, he said that people should not look at the court where people are punished. However, it is the duty of the court to deliver justice for criminal cases, but the greater duty of the court is to protect the rights of the people,” he said.

He also hoped that the Circuit Court of Phulbari would bring justice at the doorstep and assert the rights of the people.

The Minister in-charge Power and local MLA Abu Taher Mondal stating the event as historic, expressed his gratitude to the Chief Justice and the entire Law fraternity for this noble initiative of opening the Circuit Court for the people of Dadenggre Sub-Division at Phulbari in West Garo Hills. He further mentioned that this is the first of its kind in the entire district and also highlighted the historical significance of the place since it was on this place the decision to bifurcate the Garo Hills district from the erstwhile Goalpara district took place way back in 1969. Referring to many court cases prevalent in the area, he said that people are conscious of legal aspects and have faith in the judiciary system.

Further, the District and Sessions Judge, West Garo Hills District Tura, A M Ripnar highlighted the background and the need for opening of the Circuit Court for Dadenggre Sub-Division at Phulbari which is expected to provide easy access to litigants of the area. He informed that the Circuit Court will temporarily function from the PWD Inspection Bungalow at Phulbari.

The Judge, High Court of Meghalaya and Administrative Portfolio Judge, West Garo Hills District H S Thangkhiew, Judicial Magistrate First Class, Dadenggre Sub-Division J A Marak were among others who spoke on the occasion.

Registrar General, High Court of Meghalaya, E Kharumnuid, Joint Secretary, Law and Education Department, D Lyngdoh, West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Jagdish Chelani, Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, V Rathore, Judicial Officers of Garo Hills, Members of Tura Bar Association, Nokma of the area, Principal, Students and people of the area were present during the programme.