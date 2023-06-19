Assam flood situation remains grim as heavy rainfall continues

Shillong, June 19: The flood situation in Assam worsened on Monday as heavy rainfall overnight caused villages, towns, and farmlands to be inundated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Red Alert’ and predicted ‘very heavy’ to ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall across several districts of Assam until Thursday.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has specifically issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Lower Assam districts like Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon, with the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Nalbari, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Goalpara, and Karimganj districts are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during the same period.

The RMC has also issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for Tuesday, followed by a ‘Yellow Alert’ for the subsequent two days. These alerts indicate the level of action required, with ‘Red Alert’ signifying immediate action, ‘Orange Alert’ implying preparedness, and ‘Yellow Alert’ urging people to stay informed.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 33,400 people have been affected by the floods in various districts, with Lakhimpur being the worst hit, followed by Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The administration has set up relief camps and distribution centers to provide assistance to those affected.

Currently, 142 villages are submerged, and 1,510.98 hectares of crop areas have been damaged in Assam due to the floods, as reported by ASDMA.