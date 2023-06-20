Church leader from Manipur underlines urgent need to restore peace in violence-hit Manipur

Nongpoh, June 20: In the midst of the continuing violence between the Meiteis and Kuki tribe in Manipur, Deacon S. Chinpu, a prominent church leader taking refuge at Pilangkata village here, has made a fervernt appeal to the people of Manipur, urging them to put an end to the ongoing clashes and strive for peace.

The volatile situation in Manipur has resulted in numerous members of the Kuki tribe seeking temporary shelter at Pilangkata village, desperately seeking respite from the relentless violence that has engulfed the state. Against this backdrop, Deacon S. Chinpu, who serves as the church leader of the Evangelical Free Church of India, addressed the media at Pilangkata village, expressing his deep dismay at the prolonged unrest and violence that has plagued Manipur.

During the press conference, Deacon S. Chinpu emphasized the severe repercussions faced by those affected, as local residents have been uprooted from their homes and forced to flee, seeking shelter in various locations across the northeastern region. He called for an end to the cycle of violence, stressing the importance of restoring normalcy in Manipur through the pursuit of peace and tranquility.

“The escalating violence has uprooted local residents of Manipur from their homes, forcing them to flee and find shelter elsewhere. To restore normalcy in Manipur, it is imperative that we put an end to this cycle of violence and work towards peace and tranquility,” stated Deacon S. Chinpu.

The church leader’s earnest appeal serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for harmony and reconciliation within the troubled region. It is hoped that his plea will resonate with the people of Manipur, inspiring them to come together and strive for a peaceful resolution, thereby paving the way for the return of normalcy in the state.

As the clashes between the Meitei and Kuki tribes continue to ravage Manipur, Deacon S. Chinpu’s message carries immense significance. His call for peace and unity calls upon the citizens of Manipur to prioritize dialogue and understanding, fostering an environment of reconciliation that can put an end to the ongoing violence. The support and commitment of the entire community will be crucial in creating a peaceful future for the state, allowing its residents to rebuild their lives and move forward.