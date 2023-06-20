JHADC passes Village and Town Development Council Bill

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent

Jowai, June 20: The Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) today introduced and passed the Jaiñtia Hills Autonomous District (Village and Town Development Council) Act, 2023, today in a Special Session of the Council.

The main objective of the Bill is to provide and make provision for constitution of the Village Development Council or Town Development Council for planning and implementation of developmental activities within the villages and towns in the Autonomous District of the Jaintia Hills.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.