Man murders father over Rs 2,000 pocket money in Madhya Pradesh

Shillong, June 20: A shocking incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, where a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his father to death after being denied Rs 2,000 as pocket money, according to the police.

The victim, Babu Choudhary, a 50-year-old farmer, was found dead in a field in Depalpur area on the night of June 15, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitika Vasal.

Following a thorough investigation and the collection of evidence from the crime scene, the police apprehended the victim’s son, Sohan.

According to the official, the accused has a drug addiction and used to assist his father on their farm.

“On the night of June 15, Sohan requested his father for Rs 2,000 as pocket money, but his father adamantly refused. Enraged by this rejection, Sohan grabbed a stone from the field and brutally attacked his father, resulting in fatal head injuries,” stated Vasal.

A comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover further details in this case.