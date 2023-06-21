‘Lust Stories 2’ trailer unveiled, showcasing lust infused with humor and quirk

Shillong, June 21: The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ was released on Wednesday, delivering a powerful blend of lust, humor, and quirkiness. Clocking in at under 2 minutes, the trailer opens with a dialogue from Neena Gupta’s character, who states, “There’s a volcano like Mount Fuji inside the body. It gets satisfied once it erupts.”

The anthology brings together four distinct stories helmed by four talented directors: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh. The star-studded cast includes Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma.

Exploring the concept of lust in both urban and rural India, the anthology showcases its multifaceted nature. While the trailer offers numerous moments of comedic brilliance, it is Neena Gupta’s portrayal of a cool grandmother that steals the spotlight.

R. Balki, discussing the film, commented, “Lust is natural and crucial in a relationship. It’s important for everyone to acknowledge it. I wanted to create a lust story that families can watch together. Why should a tale of lust always be exciting for solo viewing but uncomfortable for family audiences, when families are built on love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal, and Angad have brought this simple, hilarious tale to life in the most charming way possible.”

Actress-filmmaker Konkona Sen Sharma believes there is something empowering about a woman gaining the freedom she deserves and taking control of her life. She expressed her excitement about showcasing this in her segment of Lust Stories 2. Breaking away from the norm, Konkona teamed up with her talented co-writer Pooja Tolani to explore the forbidden topic of lust. She couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who exhibited impeccable synchronization.

Director Amit Ravindernath Sharma shared his exceptional experience working with actors Kajol and Kumud Mishra to portray the complex and edgy aspects of lust, including the lust for power and ambition.

The trailer is filled with sequences that promise both tantalizing and humorous moments in equal measure, captivating audiences with its unique blend of emotions.

Sujoy Ghosh expressed his satisfaction with Tamannah and Vijay’s portrayal of the characters, remarking, “They brought the film to life exactly as I had envisioned it, and I hope audiences will enjoy witnessing their on-screen chemistry.”