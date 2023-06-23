Opposition leaders gather in Patna ahead of mega meet for 2024 polls

Shillong, June 23: Several opposition leaders have gathered in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on Friday for a significant meeting aimed at fostering unity for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The primary objective of the meeting is to chart a course of action for the formation of an anti-BJP front in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is hosting the meeting, which holds immense importance in shaping the political landscape.

Prominent parties participating in the meeting include the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena (UBT), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Samajwadi Party (SP), National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), CPI, CPM, CPI ML, Janata Dal United (JDU), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The gathering aims to pave the way for a united opposition front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued a warning that it might boycott the opposition meeting if the Congress fails to extend support to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in its battle against the ordinance introduced by the Centre for the Control of Services.

The meeting in Patna signifies a critical juncture in Indian politics as opposition leaders strategize and collaborate to counter the ruling party’s influence in the upcoming national elections. The outcome of this gathering is anticipated to shape the future dynamics of the political landscape in India.