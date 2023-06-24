KHADC CEM presents Rs 55,080 deficit budget for 2023-24

Shillong, June 24/–/The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, on Saturday, presented a Rs 55,080 deficit budget of the Council for 2023-24.

The projected expenditure stood at Rs 253,12,59,690 while the estimated revenue mobilisation was pegged at Rs 253,12,04,610.

Delivering his budget speech, Syiem informed that the State Government in the previous years (2020-2021 and 2021-2022) had released the funds earmark through the 15th Finance Commission.

He further informed that the Council had received the second installment of the funds through the 15th Finance Commission of the year 2020-2021 in 2022-2023 besides the first installment of the year 2020-2021 (tied grant).

“We expect to receive the remaining funds from the government shortly” KHADC CEM informed.

He further informed that the Council had decided to request the state government for allocation of land in the New Shillong Township for shifting of the council office.

He informed that the existing premise of the Council office at Garikhana is too congested.

Syiem said that the Executive Committee felt it was necessary to shift the office to the New Shillong Township to be able to have a bigger space.

According to him, the Executive Committee will be following up this matter with the state government.

The KHADC CEM also tabled Bills the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Service (Amendment) Rules 2023 and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (Protection and Promotion of Khasi Traditional Medicines) (First Amendment) Bill, 2023.