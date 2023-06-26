NPP tells UDP not to whine about losing out in KHADC

SHILLONG, June 25: A sulking UDP was on Sunday told to accept the toppling of its Executive Committee in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) as the NPP is the single-largest party in the council.

The UDP was also advised to concentrate on playing a constructive role as a strong opposition.

“They should realise that they are not the single-largest party in the council. Accusing us of backstabbing has no meaning in it,” National People’s Youth Front (NPYF) spokesperson and MDC, Bajop Pyngrope said on Sunday.

Soon after losing the no-trust vote in the KHADC, the UDP accused the NPP of backstabbing and indulging in unethical politics.

“We did not backstab them. The Executive Committee fell because important decisions of the council were being taken by one or two members without the knowledge of the others,” Pyngrope said.

“We deserve to be there because we are the single-largest party in the council,” he said.

“They should accept our status in the district council gracefully and work as a strong opposition,” the NPYF spokesperson added.

Apart from lashing out at the NPP, the UDP accused Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong of masterminding the “political coup” in the KHADC.

The NPP and the UDP are partners in the MDA 2.0 government but the former and Congress, which is the state’s principal opposition party, teamed up to dislodge the KHADC Executive Committee led by the UDP’s Titosstarwell Chyne.

UDP meet in a few days

The UDP is likely to meet in a few days to discuss the “overnight” friendship between the UDP and Congress to stage the coup in the KHADC.

UDP senior leader, Allantry Dkhar refused to comment on the implications of the recent developments, but he said the party would meet to discuss the future course of action.

Senior leaders of the NPP have kept quiet on the political drama in the KHADC so far.

Congress, on the other hand, said it teamed up with the NPP for the cause of jaitbynriew vis-vis the resolution for the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution by being in the Executive Committee.

Many have questioned this logic, asking if it would follow suit in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.