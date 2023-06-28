4 illegal coke plants owners arrested in WKH

Nongstoin, June 28: After the Meghalaya High Court has issued fresh directions asking the state police to take immediate and decisive action against the illegal coke plants operating in the region, the Superintendent of Police West Khasi Hills Bikram D Marak informed that the West Khasi Hills (WKH) Police on June 26 arrested four illegal coke plant owners in Shallang.

The illegal coke owners which arrested by the police identified as Ashish Arya (32 ) of Basisthapur Bye- Lane, Guwahati, Assam, Khrawbok Rongrin, of Sohbar A, Shallang, Hopeful Nongtdu, of Rymbai Synrang Shahkhain, East Jaintia Hills and Yaman Bansal (28) of Beltola Tiniali Guwahati, Assam.

The arrested persons were forwarded to judicial custody.