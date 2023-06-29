Dorbar Niamtre of Sein Raij Jowai offers prayer to thunder god

Jowai, June 29: Dorbar Niamtre of Sein Raij Jowai today offered a prayer and sacrifice to the thunder god as a mark of the beginning of the Behdieñkhlam festival.

The ritual was performed under the leadership of Puramon Kynjin Daloi eleka, Jowai in the presence of the priest from Raij Chyrmang, Tuber and Raij Ialong.

In spite of the inclement weather the rituals were performed without any hitch along with the Langdoh, the Pator, the Sangot and the Wasan and other religious dignitaries.

The ritual was conducted on the top of lum Kyntong in which the Sangot from the Paswet clan, in the presence of the Sangot from Pakyntein and the Pasubon Sangot offered the ceremonial sacrifice in the sanctum sanctorum.

The ritual was conducted as per the Hynñew Trep tradition which has been handed over from generation to another.

After the prayer at Lumkyndong the other part of the ceremony was completed at madan Bamkña Pyrthat in which members of the Seiñ Raij, Jowai and elders from the Raij Tuber, Chyrmang and Ialong also partake in the feast.