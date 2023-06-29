SGH SP clarifies on illegal coal mining in district

Baghmara, June 29: Rubbishing claims of fresh illegal mining taking place in the Chokpot C&RD Block of South Garo Hills, superintendent of police, Abraham T Sangma clarified that the allegation was false as police teams had stopped any new coal from being mined.

The clarification comes after a social activist, Flaming Marak, has sought an investigation by Retd Judge Katekay into what he claimed was the resumption of mining activities in the Chokpot area.The complaint had been submitted yesterday, Jun 27.

A complaint has been submitted to retired Meghalaya HC Judge, Justice Katakey in Shillong alleging that illegal rat hole mining is going on at several villages in South Garo Hills despite the NGT ban and repeated orders and directions issued from the courts against the activity.

According to Marak, illegal mining was being continued at the villages of Jetra, Darengre and Udugre villages all under Chokpot Block.

“We have been extremely vigilant in ensuring that fresh mining does not happen. The only coal that remains on the ground is old coal which can be checked by authorities if required. There have been no reports of fresh mining in the Chokpot area,” informed the SP.