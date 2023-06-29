Sri Lanka implements five-day bank holiday for debt restructuring

Shillong, June 29: Sri Lanka has initiated a five-day bank holiday to facilitate the restructuring of $42 billion in domestic debt, according to a media report. The nation is currently experiencing its most severe economic crisis since gaining independence from British rule in 1948. Concerns have been raised about potential financial market volatility due to the government’s restructuring plan.

Debt restructuring often involves extending the repayment period for loans. “The government’s decision to declare an extended public holiday indicates that it recognized the risk of bank runs,” said Alex Holmes, a senior economist at Oxford Economics. Local media sources also cited analysts who suggested that the holiday was announced to provide a suitable buffer against any potential market reactions to significant financial announcements.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe recently reassured the public that the restructuring would not result in a collapse of the banking system. The President’s office stated that the cabinet has approved a restructuring proposal put forth by the country’s central bank. The plan will be presented to parliament for approval over the weekend.

Nandalal Weerasinghe, the chief of the Sri Lanka central bank, stated that the entire process is expected to be concluded during the five-day bank holiday. He also assured local depositors that their deposits are secure and that their interests will not be affected.