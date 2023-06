China should show sincerity towards having workable relationship: Jaishankar

“It always takes two hands to clap. China must also have that belief in a workable relationship,” Jaishankar said at a programme conducted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Kolkata on Friday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar also claimed that India’s traditional ties will not have any negative impact for the country having an equally strong relationship with the United States.

The minister also said India’s relationship with Russia is not exclusive to defence ties.

“Our relationship with Russia has a bigger economic gambit,” the minister said.

IANS