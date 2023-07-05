Nagaland closely monitoring Manipur situation: DGP

Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of a media workshop on ‘Nine years of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’, Sharma said that though Nagaland is apprehensive about the repercussions following the violence in Manipur, the state has remained peaceful so far.

The three Naga people dominated districts in Manipur — Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong — share borders with Nagaland, and these districts witnessed negligible troubles in the over two-month long ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Sharma also urged the media fraternity to be honest as well as fearless in taking the correct message to the general public.

He said that mediapersons should report news without taking sides or giving a wrong perspective, which might create a law and order situation.

Citing the example of Manipur, he applauded the media fraternity for resisting the spread of harmful or wrong news.

The one-day media workshop ‘Vartalap’ on ‘Nine years Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan’ was organied by the Press Information Bureau of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.