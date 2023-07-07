Amdocs to lay off 2,000 employees, around 6.5% of workforce

Shillong, July 7: Amdocs, the US-based software and communications service provider, is reportedly planning to lay off approximately 2,000 employees, which accounts for about 6.5% of its workforce.

In Israel, where Amdocs was founded in 1982, around 200 jobs will be cut, representing a reduction of approximately 4%, as per a report by Israel-based website Calcalist.

Amdocs stated that, like other global leading companies, it regularly evaluates the global macroeconomic conditions and takes appropriate measures to ensure sustainable growth. The company added that it periodically initiates efficiency processes while continuing to invest in areas of growth according to its strategic plan. Amdocs currently employs nearly 31,000 people worldwide.

This marks the second round of layoffs at Amdocs this year. In January, the company announced the layoff of 700 employees, including 100 in Israel, which accounted for 2.3% of its workforce.

In May 2022, Amdocs had announced its acquisition of MYCOM OSI, a UK-based SaaS-based cloud network and service assurance solutions provider for communications service providers, for $188 million.

Amdocs specializes in software and services for communication, media, and financial service providers, as well as digital enterprises.