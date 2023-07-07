Delhi court summons former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in sexual harassment case

The court took note of the charge sheet filed in the case, responding to the claims made by six women wrestlers who have accused Singh of engaging in sexual harassment and intimidation.

The summons were issued by the Rouse Avenue court, requiring Singh to appear before the court on July 18. Additionally, Vinod Tomar, former Assistant Secretary of Singh, has also been summoned by the court.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

Last week, the CMM transferred the alleged sexual harassment case to the court of ACMM Jaspal, who deals with cases of MPs and MLAS, and was scheduled to take up the up the charge sheet for consideration on Tuesday.

Jaspal had directed complainants’ lawyer to apply for a certified copy at the court’s copying agency.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.