Djokovic cruises to round three, reaches another milestone

LONDON, July 6: Another day, another milestone reached for Novak Djokovic as he racked up Grand Slam victory number 350 by dispatching Australia’s Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The defending champion was given a thorough workout by Thompson but always looked in control at the crucial moments as he won 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 to move into the third round.

He joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players to have reached 350 wins at the Slams, but the 36-year-old has his eyes firmly fixed on higher goals. Playing with his usual clinical accuracy he eventually subdued Thompson who offered up some thing rare at Wimbledon these days — some serve and volley tennis.

It certainly kept Djokovic honest but the second seeded Serb, bidding to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon and fifth in a row, always looked in control.

Thompson, ranked 70, was within two points of levelling the match at the sharp end of the second set but once Djokovic came through the tiebreak with a couple of timely aces thrown in, there was only really likely to be one outcome. That said, Thompson, given loud backing by the Centre Court crowd desperate to see a contest, refused to slink away.

But serving at 5-6 in the third set the Australian could not keep Djokovic at bay and he netted a volley to end the contest.

Djokovic extended his winning streak on grass to 30 matches, with his last defeat coming against Marin Cilic in the 2018 Queen’s Club final, but admitted he was pushed hard. Up next is either Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka, who he famously lost to in the French Open final eight years ago, or Argentina’s 29th seed Tomas Etcheverry.

Kvitova beats Paolini

Twice champion Petra Kvitova booked her spot in the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 win over Italy’s Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday.

The duo also met at the last year’s championships when the Czech ninth seed came on top in another three-setter.

Tsitsipas needs two days to beat Thiem

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas needed almost four hours and five sets over two days to subdue former world number three Dominic Thiem of Austria, as he won 3-6 7-6(1) 6-2 6-7(5) 7-6(10-8) on Wednesday to move into the Wimbledon second round.

The 24-year-old Greek, chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, will next play two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on Centre Court on Thursday. He will now face another big obstacle in Murray and the Wimbledon crowd.

Protesters should work with sport

A panel of sporting stars at Wimbledon have condemned the protests that held up two matches on Wednesday, saying they had sympathy with the environmental message but that campaigners should work with sporting events rather than disrupt them.

Three Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to two courts, sprinkling shiny confetti, in the latest incidence of invading the playing area at major televised sporting events.

In a panel discussion hosted by TV presenter Gary Lineker.

The hot topic was the protests and Briton Heather Watson, the only tennis player on the panel, said she had not spoken to any of the players involved but that it was uncomfortable to watch.

Tennis players have good reason to feel vulnerable, operating so close to the crowd and well aware of the incident in 1993.

In the horrific event when a fan entered the court and stabbed Monica Seles in the back during a tournament in Germany. (Agencies)