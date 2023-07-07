Peace meet of 10 political parties slams PM Modi for his silence on Manipur violence

Accusing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the ethnic violence and asking him to quit from his post, the Convention resolved that the need of the hour is to restore peace and normalcy, bridge the unprecedented divide among the ethnic groups and heal the wounds of the people.

The Peace Convention expressed gratefulness to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his two-day visit to Manipur as a ‘Peace Messenger’ and hoped that the Parliamentary team of 5 MPs of the Left parties, who came to assess the situation in Manipur, to recommend, through Parliament, to the Center to take necessary action to restore normalcy, peace and tranquillity in the state and to urgently resolve the ongoing violence in the state.

Manipur state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra, Nationalist Congress Party state President S. Iboyaima Singh, Janata Dal-United state President K. Biren Singh, Trinamool Congress Convener Inaocha Singh, Aam Aadmi Party state Coordinator Bishwanath, CPI state Secretary L. Thoiren Singh, CPI-M state Secretary Santa Singh, RSP state Secretary K. Manoranjan Singh, Forward Bloc state Secretary Gyaneshwar Singh and Shiv Sena-UBT state President T. Devananda Singh spoke in the convention.