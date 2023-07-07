YouTube tests lock screen feature to disable touch input while watching videos

Shillong, July 7: Google-owned YouTube has announced that it is testing a new lock screen feature that allows users to disable touch input while watching a video. This feature aims to prevent accidental taps from pausing, skipping, or disrupting the video playback.

The lock screen feature will be available for both Android and iOS platforms. While still in the testing phase, Premium members will have access to this feature until July 30.

To use the feature, users need to tap on the gear icon located in the top left corner of the screen while watching a video in full-screen mode. From there, they can select ‘Lock Screen’ to enable the feature.

In a separate development, YouTube recently revealed its testing of a three strikes policy for users employing ad blockers. The platform encourages viewers with ad blockers enabled to either allow ads on YouTube or consider subscribing to YouTube Premium. Ad blocker detection is not unique to YouTube, as other publishers also request viewers to disable ad blockers. YouTube emphasizes that ad blockers violate its Terms of Service and provided additional information on how the policy operates.