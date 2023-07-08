US to provides cluster bombs to Ukraine in fight against Russia

Shillong, July 8: The United States has announced its decision to supply cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of a $800 million security package aimed at supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia. However, concerns have been raised regarding the potential for increased civilian casualties due to the use of these bombs. The aid package brings the total US military assistance to over $40 billion since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India Today reported that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has now entered its 500th day, with no immediate resolution in sight. While the frequency of fighting has decreased in recent months, Kyiv hopes that its counteroffensive efforts will help regain control of Russian-occupied territories.

According to the UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), the war has already claimed the lives of over 9,000 civilians, including 500 children, since Russia’s invasion on February 24 last year. Additionally, thousands of people have been displaced due to the ongoing crisis, and the death toll is expected to rise as the conflict persists.

Russia has been carrying out drone strikes, resulting in significant casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. In response, Kyiv has launched a counteroffensive, targeting Russian forces on the ground and in the air, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia and Bakhmut regions in eastern Ukraine.