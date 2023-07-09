Foundation of Agniveer Scheme wrong, shattering dreams of youth to serve country: Cong

New Delhi, July 9 : Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the Centre over the Agniveer Scheme saying it’s very foundation is wrong and has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Earlier it was the dream of the youth to join the army and serve the country. Respecting the resolve of the youth to serve the country, they were given better facilities and job security.”

“The very foundation of Agniveer scheme is wrong. It has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and has created various apprehensions. The result is in front,” Ramesh said, attaching a news report that highlighted that youths were leaving the Agniveer scheme.

The Congress has been critical of the scheme brought by the central government last year. (IANS)