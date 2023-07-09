– Dr Uma Maheswari Shankar

India is known for its diversity in creeds, customs, languages, and traditions. Religions, beliefs, and faiths have occupied human minds from time immemorial. We seek an anchorage for all our troubles and conflicts. India has rich philosophical schools of thought, sublime bhakti movements, new and refreshing practical theories and modern spiritual organisations catering to community and social elevations. The book entitled ‘Living with other Faiths : Indian challenges and Musings’ edited by Saji Varghese focuses on the responses from different religious traditions of India and the challenges faced by contemporary India. A team of scholars and clergy members of diverse traditions with their enlightened, researched papers have made the content of the book enriching and worth a read. Religious pluralism is not new to India. We are aware that there cannot be just one way to reach God. Multiple pathways show the need for varied techniques and methods in following religions. Religious pluralism has become the order of the day and every country believes in this mandate. This book puts together the thought process of various academicians from different universities coming from diverse parts of the country adding significance to the theme.

The Preface of the book and the Foreword sets the stage for scholars to add their debates and analysis on the doctrine of religious pluralism, religious harmony, faiths, religious responsibility, peace, and inter-religious dialogues. Every article is well analysed and well-articulated to bring in the essence of the subject of the tome. Some of the questions raised by scholars are relevant, significant and cannot be ignored. The book is divided into three sections. The first section deals with Concepts and issues, the second section is on Hindu Perspectives and Contemporary India and the third section engages in Perspectives from other traditions.

The eleven contributors of the first section majorly focus on religious pluralism-its connection with harmony, peace, culture, and dialogue. The contributors in this section have made a brilliant enquiry on religion, faith and religious pluralism from the socio- cultural and political point of view. The believers of religion must find the integrative factor that unites it with culture and tradition. Its core remains intact as the values of believers are collectively acknowledged. Reference to Hegel, Feuerbach, Kant, Nietzsche and Heidegger on transcendence, immanence, faith and infinite aspects of God has brought the philosophers of religion to debate. The famous quote by Nietzsche that we have killed God and God is dead is a thought provoking point to ponder upon. The authors have opined sublime thoughts like the coexistence of religions and faith is possible only if there is dialogue. Whether organised or unorganised, all forms of interreligious dialogues contribute to increased mutual understanding, social harmony and peaceful existence. The plurality of religions should be considered in a positive sense for self-enrichment.

Conversations are important to convey and receive ideas. All religions express pluralism and therefore interfaith dialogue need not be within closed doors or among small groups. These crucial dialogues must be in public space, else the intolerance and disrespect shall continue to dominate the human mind. Much writings in this book have addressed the relationship between religion and culture. The tribes and people from various indigenous faiths identify religious practices with culture itself. The article on Dennett’s evolutionary interpretation of religion is also insightful. His comment on the design of religion which is created by unseen powers and thus the emergence of rituals and other practices as meaningful activities is ultimately an outcome of memetic evolution and not genetic is indeed commendable. An important question is raised by the writer that ‘if we happen to adopt the risk of investigating religion scientifically then what would be the discovery? The article then explores the various possibilities given by Dennett.

The theme on Responsibility of religious leaders towards universal peace, human rights and justice deliberates on the development of religions historically and the responsibility of faith and religious leaders towards universal peace. The author says” Responsibility is a spiritual faculty of humankind to respond truthfully and wholeheartedly to the physical, psychological, social and spiritual requirements of life.” There is a need to once again bring back the relevance and role of responsibility to humans while making decisions.

Indian philosophers whether ancient or modern have represented religion more as a way of life with strong ethical principles and social service. No religion has ever disagreed on the practice of core principles of Truth and Nonviolence. Vivekananda’s clarity on the difference between religious tolerance and acceptance keeps echoing in our ears for posterity. Our Gods and methods of worship may be different but these differences are non-essentials. The misconceptions about religions are caused by the writings in the books and interpretations of the same and thus conflicts arise. To Vivekananda tolerance implied negative connotation. Total acceptance is a much greater value to cherish. We need to arrive at the point that true religion lies not in books and dogmas but in the realisation of self and the power to see divinity in all. The article on Inter religious dialogue: a gradual elevation to challenge injustice’ explores the possibility of reducing confusion and bringing forth the much needed peace and harmony through discussion.

In the second section nine contributors have made the book richer with Hindu perspectives and its relevance in contemporary India. We see a realistic approach, a secular understanding and the way to address new challenges on religious responsibility from the writers. From the Bhagavad Gita, teachings of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Dharma studies to Vedantic traditions, we see the underlined significance of unity and divine connection among beings with nature and other species. To see Brahman or God or Divinity in all is not easy but certainly not impossible. It is the role of man more important than the role of religion. The religions shall continue to be a guiding light provided we do not tamper with it. The article on Human freedom and religious responsibility as an ethical value in contemporary India reminds us the importance of value systems in everyday life. As the author says “An inquiry into our beliefs, a journey within oneself with the practice of ‘power of pause’ shall showcase how our conscious and unconscious thoughts affect”. Amidst the chaos and conflicts that arise in the name of religion a quiet time to ponder shall bring peace within and without to get back to clear and resourceful thinking. The writers have also deliberated on the threats to religious pluralism as it could slip into amalgamation of various religions. Will it commit the fallacy of composition or will it strengthen the faith?

The last section on other traditions and viewpoints with six contributors sums up the need for comprehending the idea of living with other faiths. In the very living we believe in ourselves. The impact of Islam, Buddhism, Christianity and many indigenous faiths in Indian soil have converged in one that is peace. What else do we need in this fast moving and technology driven world? The article on Therigatha –an emancipatory text, the feminist perspective looks into important predicaments of women. The text brings out the pathos of women at a personal as well as social level. The poems captured in this context are extremely moving and evocative of emotions. The views on religion as oral tradition enhances the spiritual tradition with authenticity. The indigenous and lesser known traditions of different regions of India find a place in the rich contents of the book. Buddhism is known for its core understanding on non-violence towards oneself and the rest of the world. The idea of violence stems from the mind and hence mindfulness matters a lot in this fast changing world. The idea of nature as a maternal figure who supports life and brings humans closer to nature is the highlight of the indigenous tradition in this section. The righteous life with moral values the humans shall continue to seek purpose in their existence as they believe in religiosity. The book is almost like putting all flowers from distant lands into a garland that the wind will certainly take the fragrance to the nook and corner where researchers and students are waiting to receive.

(Dr Uma Maheswari Shankar is the Principal & Head of Department of Philosophy SIES , College of arts, science & Commerce,

Sion WEST, Mumbai, India)

The author of the book is an Associate Professor in Lady Keane College,Shillong .