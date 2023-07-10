Arvind Kejriwal’s donation kits destroyed due to rain in Delhi

Shillong, July 10: In the wake of heavy rainfall in Delhi, an incident has occurred in Jangpura where a godown housing flood relief kits, belonging to none other than Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been flooded due to the incessant rain that has inundated various parts of the city.

This unfortunate event serves as a reminder of the extensive damage caused by the relentless downpours over the past two days. Alarming visuals depict the godown completely submerged in water, with the flood relief kits scattered and damaged on the floor.

These flood relief kits were specifically designed and put together to provide much-needed support and relief to the people of Delhi who have been affected by the disastrous floods. However, due to the unforeseen circumstances of the godown being flooded, these kits now lie in ruins, rendering them unusable. This poses a significant setback to the relief efforts and hampers the ability to assist those impacted by the natural calamity.

As per India Today, the incident in Jangpura’s Ward No. 142 underscores the gravity of the situation and serves as a harsh reminder of the vulnerability that exists during times of severe weather conditions. The heavy downpours that have plagued the capital city have wreaked havoc, causing extensive waterlogging and damage to infrastructure across various areas.

Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage to the flood relief kits. It is crucial to ascertain the impact and determine alternate measures to provide the necessary relief to the affected individuals.