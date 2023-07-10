Hyundai Launches Exter: India’s affordable SUV with segment-first features

Shillong, July 10: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has unveiled its latest offering, the Hyundai Exter, which is positioned as India’s most affordable SUV. The introductory prices for the Exter start from Rs 6 lakh and go up to Rs 10 lakh for the top-spec trim (all prices ex-showroom, India). This new SUV will directly compete with rivals such as the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

As per IANS, despite its compact size, the Exter is packed with a range of features, some of which are segment-first. The SUV has already started accepting bookings. It has been designed to redefine the benchmark in its segment, with a focus on unique exteriors, spacious interiors, advanced safety and technology, and exceptional performance.

Unveiling the Exter, HMIL’s MD & CEO Unsoo Kim stated, “Hyundai Motor India has always created new benchmarks in the industry with its revolutionary products & technologies. Yet again, with Exter, we are proud to introduce an SUV that embodies Hyundai’s commitment to innovative design, intelligent technology, and exceptional performance.”

The Exter showcases Hyundai’s design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ through its progressive and distinctive SUV design. Its striking and innovative exterior design features a modern front, dynamic side profile, and sporty rear. This SUV reflects Hyundai’s vision of developing a vehicle that combines advanced technology, Hyundai’s SUV DNA, and robust driving capability.

In terms of interior space, the Exter boasts the segment’s best wheelbase, providing a luxurious and capacious mobility experience. Additionally, it sets a new standard in safety by offering over 40 advanced safety features and 26 standard safety features across all trims. The SUV comes equipped with six airbags as a regular fitment across all trims.

The Exter is available with three powertrain options: a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine (E20 Fuel Ready) with a choice of 5-speed manual transmission and Smart Auto AMT, and a 1.2L Bi-fuel Kappa petrol and CNG engine with a 5-speed manual transmission. It comes in six monotone and three dual-tone exterior color options, including two new and exclusive colors – Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue, which are also available in dual-tone combinations. The interior is available in three colors: Light Sage, Cosmic Blue, and Silver.