Imran Khan seeks IMF’s ‘guarantee’ for timely elections

Islamabad, July 9: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has sought a “guarantee” from the International Monetary Fund that the general elections in the country will be held on its scheduled time.

Days before the IMF executive board meeting to review and possibly endorse the Standby Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan, a delegation of the global lender met Khan on Friday in Lahore to seek assurance and support for the key objectives and policies under the recently announced USD 3 billion bailout programme.

Pakistan and IMF reached a long-awaited staff-level agreement on June 29 to inject USD 3 billion Standby Arrangement into the ailing economy after negotiations that pushed the country to the brink of default. The Executive Board of the IMF will meet on July 12 to review the SBA for Pakistan.

Quoting sources, Geo News reported that Khan asked the IMF to ensure that the general elections, scheduled to take place in October, will be held on time.

The IMF representatives, as per insiders, responded by saying, “We cannot interfere too much in internal political matters”.

The IMF delegation further added that the short-term bailout package has been chalked out in such a way that the transition of power is expected to take place on time, the report said quoting sources. (PTI)