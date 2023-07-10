Madhya Pradesh BJP leader quits over urination incident

Shillong, July 10: Vivek Kol, the General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sidhi district unit in Madhya Pradesh, has resigned from the party following the urination incident where a man urinated on a tribal laborer in the district. Kol also criticized the local MLA in his resignation.

The incident gained national attention after a video went viral on social media, showing Pravesh Shukla urinating on Dashmesh Rawat, a tribal man. The incident sparked widespread outrage, leading Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to personally invite the victim to his official residence and wash his feet as a symbol of atonement.

Vivek Kol informed news agency PTI that he had emailed his resignation letter to Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma. He stated that his decision to resign was final, despite the party leadership urging him to reconsider.

“I have posted my resignation on the BJP’s office-bearers’ WhatsApp group. The party has not asked me to withdraw it,” Kol said.

As per India Today, previously Vivek Kol contested in the last state Assembly elections from the Churhat constituency on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket.

In his resignation letter, Kol also criticized BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla from Sidhi, stating that he had been hurt by the MLA’s actions over the past two years, including alleged encroachment of tribal land and other atrocities in the district.