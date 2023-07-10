Virat Kohli shares heartwarming moment with coach Rahul Dravid ahead of Dominica test

Shillong, July 10: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a heartwarming post with India coach Rahul Dravid as they returned to Windsor Park, Dominica, where they once played as teammates.

News agency IANS reported that during India’s tour in 2011, Dominica hosted a Test match. A young Kohli was part of the team and scored 30 runs in the first innings. Former cricketers Murali Vijay, Harbhajan Singh, and Dravid helped India secure a draw in the match, ultimately winning the series 1-0.

Kohli expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post, stating, “The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful.”

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India will now face the West Indies in a two-match Test series starting on July 12.