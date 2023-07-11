Amazon to launch Shark Tank-type TV show to empower Indian startups

Shillong, July 11: Amazon Prime Video is reportedly set to launch a Shark Tank-type TV show in India to empower promising startups. The show will showcase innovation from smaller cities and towns and will see Amazon cut checks to startups through its India-focused $250 million SMBhav fund.

The show comes at a time when the Indian startup ecosystem is going through a rough patch, amid sharp valuation cuts and job losses. The Indian startup ecosystem reported the lowest six-month funding in the last four years, in the first half of this year, at $3.8 billion across 298 deals.

IANS reported that the show is expected to be unveiled as early as Wednesday, as the e-commerce giant gears up for its Prime Day over the coming weekend.