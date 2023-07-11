Demolition of illegal coke plants in EJH from today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 10: More than 30 illegal coke plants in East Jaintia Hills will be demolished in the coming days with the process set to begin on Tuesday.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Abhilash Baranwal said a majority of these coke plants do not have the consent to establish (CTE) from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB).

Meanwhile, three more coke plants were dismantled at Shallang in West Khasi Hills on Monday. The District Magistrate has imposed Section 144 CrPC in and around the area where illegal coke plants were set up to ensure safety during the demolition.