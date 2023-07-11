Govt signs agreements with NTPC to improve power scene in M’laya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 10: Meghalaya’s flagging power sector is likely to get a new lease of life with the state government signing a series of agreements with the NTPC Limited, a leading energy conglomerate, on Monday.

The MoUs were signed in New Delhi in the presence of Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, Power Minister, AT Mondal, MeECL CMD, Sanjay Goyal, and CMD of NTPC Limited, Gurdeep Singh.

The agreements encompass the power portfolio management services (PMS) for Meghalaya Discom, setting up of pump storage power plants (PSPs), and implementation of floating solar projects in the state.

The MoU on PMS will streamline the management and operations of Meghalaya Discom (MeECL), ensure efficient distribution of power and improve service delivery to the consumers.

It also aims at better power portfolio management of MeECL through a team of professionals thus building upon the strength and expertise of the NTPC in this field. It will also lead to judicious utilisation of own power resources of MeECL as well as better mix and use of renewable and green energy available in the country.

“By leveraging NTPC’s expertise in project management, this partnership aims to enhance the overall power infrastructure and reduce transmission losses,” said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office.

Additionally, the MoUs emphasise the development of PSPs and the deployment of floating solar projects in Meghalaya. It also aims at exploring the untapped potential of the small hydroelectric projects.

NTPC will also study the feasibility of setting up pump storage plants which will generate electricity and the water will be pumped back again to the reservoirs like Umiam so that the water can be used again and again to meet the peak demand of power.

It will also explore the possibility of setting up floating solar power unit in Umiam and other water bodies.

“This MoU aims at taking Meghalaya ahead in green and clean energy and at the same time aiming at self-sufficiency in power generation. The establishment of PSPs will strengthen power connectivity, especially in remote areas, while floating solar projects will capitalise on Meghalaya’s resources to generate clean energy,” the statement read.

“The MoUs mark a significant milestone in the collaborative efforts to uplift the power infrastructure and connectivity across Meghalaya,” the statement added.

The chief minister expressed his optimism about the collaboration, and said, “The signing of the MoUs will go a long way in improving the overall power scenario of the state. Our commitment to enhancing power connectivity in Meghalaya is reflected in these positive interventions.”

The Power Minister stressed on the significance of the collaboration with NTPC in addressing the challenges faced by Meghalaya.

He expressed confidence about the positive impact that this partnership would bring to the region.

“By forging a strategic alliance with NTPC, Meghalaya will be better equipped to overcome the various hurdles it currently encounters in the power sector,” Mondal said.