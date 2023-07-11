Shillong, July 11: India had the second-highest number of Schengen visa rejections worldwide in 2022, with 121,188 applications being turned down. This led to an estimated loss of Rs 87 crore on canceled trips.

The rejection rate for Indian visa applications was 18%, which was higher than the global average of 17.9%. The top three countries with the highest rejection rates for Indian visa applications were Estonia (56%), Malta (45%), and Slovenia (44.5%).

As per IANS, in contrast, Germany had the lowest rejection rate for Indian visa applications (1.2%). This was followed by Italy (11.5%) and Hungary (12.1%).

The increase in Schengen visa rejections from India can be attributed to a number of factors, including a surge in travel demand as COVID-19 restrictions eased, increased scrutiny of visa applications by European countries and a lack of awareness among Indian travelers about the requirements for obtaining a Schengen visa

Some of the most common reasons for Schengen visa rejections include incomplete or incorrect application, insufficient travel health insurance, lack of proof of financial means, and risks associated with illegal immigration.