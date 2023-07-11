Pakistani woman embraces Hinduism, doesn’t want to return to Pakistan

Shillong, July 11: Seema Haider, who recently got bail after being arrested for illegally entering India with her four children to be with her lover, Sachin, in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, has expressed her heartfelt embrace of Indian culture and her reluctance to return to Pakistan.

The unique love story of this Pakistani woman and Indian man, who initially connected while playing the mobile game PUBG in 2019, has captured the curiosity and excitement of many people.

Haider made the daring decision to enter India illegally through Nepal to be with her lover. Together with her children, the couple began living in a rented apartment in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. She has converted to Hinduism.

However, Haider was arrested on July 4 for unlawfully entering India without a visa via Nepal, and Sachin was also arrested for assisting her. Both were granted bail on Friday.

During an interview with India Today, Seema Haider revealed that she has fully embraced Indian customs and traditions. Her daily routine now includes wearing a Radhe-Radhe strap around her neck, greeting people with folded hands, seeking blessings by touching the feet of elders, and offering prayers to God.

Seema has also adopted Hinduism and adapted to a vegetarian lifestyle like Sachin’s family, who do not consume garlic.

Given her new way of life and her belief that she would face danger if she returned to Pakistan, Seema Haider has no desire to go back to her home country.