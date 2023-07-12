‘Miracle Millet’ promoted through high tea event

Guwahati, July 12: A millet-themes high tea organised by All & Sundry, a non-profit organisation based in Golaghat, Assam highlighted the potential of the ‘Miracle Millet’ to empower the community economically and healthwise.

The high tea was organised recently at the Sankardev Udyan of Golaghat to commemorate the International Year of Millets-2023. A panel of eminent speakers spoke on the event about the benefits of millets for Health, Environment, and Farmers.

All & Sundry NGO launched the campaign namely, ‘Miracle Millets’ on 5th of June this year to commemorate the International Year of Millets-2023. The idea of ‘Miracle Millets’ campaign was conceptualised by Abhishek Singha, founder of All & Sundry NGO. The primary agenda of ‘Miracle Millets’ campaign is to increase the awareness of millets’ nutritional and health benefits among the public.

Munme Saikia Gogoi, a Milletpreneur of Golaghat district was present at the Millets-themed High Tea event to showcase her products. She became self-reliant by taking up millet’s cultivation through integrated farming methods as part of a livelihood initiative. She single-handedly makes valued-added products from millets under the brand name ‘Munme Organic Hub.

Munme said, “I got success with the help, support and assistance provided by the District Agriculture Office of Golaghat, Krishi Vigyan Kendra – Khumtai, World Bank-funded Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation (APART) Project, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) – Golaghat and All & Sundry NGO.

“The trainings and workshops facilitated by the District Agriculture Office, Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khumtai, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati were highly focused and helped increasing my knowledge in connection with millets farming, processing and value addition,” she added.

“Millets-themed High Tea event was organised in collaborations with the District Administration of Golaghat, Golaghat Police, Golaghat Municipal Board, District Agriculture Office, Krishi Vigyan Kendra – Khumtai, Department of Economics, Debraj Roy College and Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) – Golaghat.

Organic items made from millets under the brand ‘Munme Organic Hub’ were displayed and served to the esteemed guests. The purpose of the Millets-themed High Tea event is to promote millets consumption for better health and the environment. At the event, the agricultural experts also presented everything to make the guests aware of the health and environmental benefits of millets.”

The event was attended by Chairperson of Golaghat Municipal Board Dulumoni Borbora, leading citizens, ADC Damodar Barman, Vice Chairman of Golaghat Municipal Board Simanta Bora, Principal Scientist and Head Krishi Vigyan Kendra-Khumtai Dr. Bhabesh Ch. Deka, District Nodal Officer of World Bank-funded APART Project Ranjan Baruah, Social leader Pradip Bakliwal, District Malaria Officer Dr. Nabanita Das Mazumdar, Senior Agricultural Development Officer Santanu Dutta, Lecturers and Students of Hemo Prova Borbora Girls’ College, Ward Commissioners of Golaghat Municipal Board, Agricultural Development Officer of Morongi ADO Circle Shanghamitra Sarmah and Deputy Project Director of Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) – Golaghat.