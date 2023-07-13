Congress keen on Pala as Shillong candidate

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 12: The Meghalaya Congress seems to have made up its mind to field Lok Sabha member, Vincent H. Pala as the party candidate from Shillong. The party is yet to make up its mind regarding the Tura seat.
Congress Legislature Party leader, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh on Wednesday told reporters that the party will stick to its convention of giving the ticket to a sitting MP.
On speculations that party leader Deborah Ch Marak might contest the Tura seat, Lyngdoh said she is free to apply for the ticket.

