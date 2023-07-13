Dalit brothers killed in alleged land dispute attack in Gujarat

Shillong, July 13: Two Dalit brothers lost their lives in an attack by a group of men over an alleged land dispute in a district in Gujarat. Aaljibhai Parmar and Manubhai Parmar, both in their 50s and hailing from Samadhiyala village in Chuda tehsil, were brutally assaulted with sharp-edged weapons on Wednesday.

IANS reported that immediately after the attack, they were rushed to a government hospital, where they unfortunately succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Haresh Dudhat, the Superintendent of Police for Surendranagar district, stated that the incident arose from a land dispute between the victims and the accused. The dispute was already under consideration by the court and will be further investigated.

Dudhat also mentioned that the accused individuals belong to the Kathi-Darbar community. This incident has triggered outrage and raised concerns about the safety and security of Dalit communities in the region.

Authorities are treating the matter seriously and are committed to apprehending the culprits to ensure justice for the victims and their grieving families.