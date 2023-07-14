Earthquake felt near India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch region

Shillong, July 14: A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck a remote area near the India-Pakistan International Border in Gujarat’s Kutch region on Friday.

IANS reported that the seismic event occurred at 12:16 a.m. and had a focal point approximately 35 kilometers north-northwest from Khavda in Kutch, with a depth of 10 kilometers, as reported by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) based in Gandhinagar.

This earthquake follows another significant seismic activity recorded earlier this month in the Kutch region. On July 3, a tremor measuring 3.4 in magnitude rattled Rapar.

The epicenter of that quake was located only a few kilometers away from Chobari village, which was also the epicenter of the devastating earthquake that struck the region in 2001. The ISR continues to closely monitor the seismic activity in the region, providing valuable data to enhance the understanding of the geological dynamics in the area.