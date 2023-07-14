Greece braces for major heat wave with temperatures above 40°C

Shillong, July 14: Greece is preparing for its first significant heat wave of the season, as temperatures are expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the country.

According to Panagiotis Giannopoulos, a meteorologist with the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (EMY), temperatures on the mainland will reach their peak on Friday and Saturday, reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius. While this is not an unprecedented occurrence, it typically happens every two or three years, as Giannopoulos informed Xinhua news agency.

The high temperatures are anticipated to persist for a duration of six days, posing potential health risks, particularly for the elderly and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions, according to experts.

On Thursday, the temperature in the center of Athens already reached 39 degrees Celsius, and it is forecasted to climb even higher, surpassing 40 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday. However, it is expected to slightly decrease to 39 and 38 degrees Celsius on July 16 and 17, respectively, as stated by the EMY.

Greece is a country well-prepared for heatwaves, with air conditioners installed in nearly all homes, hospitals, restaurants, and hotels, Giannopoulos mentioned.

Although this heat wave is not predicted to be the most severe in recent years, precautionary measures are being implemented, he added.

The state mechanism has been placed on alert, with public hospitals standing by to address any potential emergencies. The Ministry of Labour has also announced special provisions for employees in both the public and private sectors during the heat wave, such as remote work options and adjustments to operating hours.

Giannopoulos highlighted that climate change models indicate a higher frequency of heatwaves in the Mediterranean region, including Greece, in the coming decades.

In the past three decades alone, the Greek capital has experienced five times more heatwaves compared to the period between 1961 and 1990, demonstrating the changing climate trends, he concluded.