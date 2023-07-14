Indian student allegedly attacked by Khalistan supporters in Sydney

Shillong, July 14: A 23-year-old Indian student in Sydney’s Western Suburb of Merrylands was reportedly assaulted by Khalistan supporters on Friday.

According to The Australia Today, the student, who works as a driver, was on his way to work early in the morning when he was attacked by four men. The assailants allegedly kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck the student with a metal pole before fleeing the scene in a grey sedan.

The student shared his account, stating that the attackers suddenly appeared and one of them opened the left side door of his vehicle, hitting him with an iron rod below his left eye. He mentioned that two of the attackers recorded the incident on their phones while four or five men participated in the assault. Throughout the ordeal, the assailants repeatedly chanted “Khalistan Zindabad” (Long Live Khalistan).

IANS reported that the student further revealed that the entire incident lasted about five minutes, and the attackers warned him that it should serve as a lesson for opposing the Khalistan issue. They threatened to deliver further lessons if he didn’t comply.

Passersby who witnessed the assault alerted the New South Wales (NSW) Police, who arrived at the scene along with paramedics. The NSW Police issued a statement confirming the incident, stating that the student had been kicked, punched, and repeatedly struck with a metal pole before the assailants fled in a grey sedan. The victim was then taken to Westmead Hospital with severe injuries to his head, leg, and arm.

According to The Australia Today, the victim is scheduled to undergo corrective surgery on his arm, which has been split open near the elbow area.