According to the police, Kaushik was nabbed by a team led by Suman Sura, SHO of the women’s police station.

In her complaint, the victim said that she was repeatedly abused and molested since January 2023 by Kaushik.

“Dhirneder Kaushik was absconding but the police have arrested him now. The accused had moved an anticipatory bail petition in a city court, which was rejected. He will be produced before the court on Tuesday,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic and Crime against Women).

The complainant alleged that the suspect pressurised her for his wrong intentions and repeatedly tried to physically abuse her on several occasions and even threatened her that he would get her terminated.