Committee set up to ensure proper disposal of medical wastes: Ampareen Lyngdoh

Shillong, July 18: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, today informed that a committee had been set up to ensure that medical wastes were disposed of properly adhering to norms by government agencies.

This comes after a large number of medicines and medical supplies that have passed their shelf life were dumped at Marten, for which the government has initiated an inquiry.

“I am told that procedures barring the committee approval were followed as prescribed. It is just that there were no committees in place. No drug authority to ascertain the expiry of those medicines. The procedures were not followed accurately, and henceforth we have to adhere to all these mandatory requirements.”

She informed that there was no such committee earlier, and going forward all procedures will be followed to disposed of expired medicines.

Amidst the opposition to railways in Khasi and Jainta Hills, Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today said that the NGOs who are opposing the project should go to Mendipathar railway station in Garo Hills and do a case study if the railway has brought any influx any disadvantages or benefits. Lyngdoh also said that the railway project had brought lot of benefits to the people in Garo Hills

Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today expressed her opposition to the demand of a winter capital in Tura saying this demand should not be entertained. Lyngdoh said that if this was allowed, there would be demands for summer, autumn, spring capital from all places. She also pointed out that the Government had already created many blocks to bring administration closer to the people.

Lyngdoh confirmed that the Union Government through the law Commission had sought certain views of the State Government on the matter of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She said that the matter has not been discussed in the cabinet as of now.

The minister observed that Meghalaya Police need to rise to the occasion and take strict and firm action to ensure that law of the land prevails in the state. Regarding apprehension of sex workers in the city, Lyngdoh said that it was a tricky situation.