Tripura: CPI-M demands reinvestigation in police officer murder case

CPI-M Tripura state secretary Jitendra Choudhury said that due to the shoddy investigation by police caused acquittal of all seven accused charged with murder of the Sub-Inspector Hrangkhawal and even the vehicle that had crushed the police officer had not been seized.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Kalamchoura police station under Sepahijala district was given promotion and the police officers involved in the investigation of the police officer’s murder case tried day and night to save the accused from punishment.

The CPI-M leader demanded to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Superintendent of Police rank officer to re-investigate the murder of the honest police officer on duty.

Hrangkhwal was killed in a run over incident in November 2019 while he was patrolling on a road along Bangladesh border against drugs smuggling.

After a long trial, the Sepahijala District Judge last week acquitted all the seven accused due to lack of evidence and other proof.

Choudhury alleged that the investigating police officers were influenced to derail the investigation at the behest of influential leaders.

Meanwhile, officiating Commandant of 145 battalion of Border Security Force Deepak Kumar Mandal was also killed after he was hit by a vehicle of cattle smugglers at Belardeppa village along Bangladesh border in Tripura’s same Sepahijala district in October 2017.

IANS