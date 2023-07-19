JSU, JNC flay minister’s statement on railway link to EJH

Jowai, July 19: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) and Jaintia National Council (JNC), today strongly condemned the statement made by Cabinet minister Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh in connection with the proposed railway link in East Jaintia Hills District, according to a Press statement.

Lyngdoh who is the spokesperson of MDA Government recently asked the pressure group to evaluate the positive effect of the railway link in Garo Hills before coming to any conclusion.

The two groups maintain that they are not against development but it should not come at the cost of the people. The groups emphasize the need for a law to check influx before considering to bring in railways so that indigenous people are safeguarded from being overrun by outsiders.