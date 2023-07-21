Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan claim over 100 lives

Shillong, July 21: Since the start of the monsoon season on June 25, at least 101 people have lost their lives, and 180 others have been injured in Pakistan, as reported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Punjab province is the worst-hit with 57 fatalities and 118 injuries. The heavy rain caused the destruction of 53 houses, including in Lahore, the provincial capital.

Lahore witnessed “record-breaking” torrential rains, leading to urban flooding in several areas and causing disruptions in road traffic.

As per IANS, Rawalpindi also experienced over 12 hours of heavy rain, resulting in alarming water levels in streams and drainages. The local municipal authority had to seek assistance from the army to handle any untoward situation.

Twelve people lost their lives when a wall of an under-construction bridge collapsed on laborers living in makeshift tents due to heavy rain in the city.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 25 people were killed, and 41 others were injured in various rain-related accidents. The torrential rain also caused damage to 60 houses and led to the perishing of 43 livestock.

Sindh province witnessed ten fatalities and two injuries when lightning struck a house during a thunderstorm earlier in June.

Additionally, six people lost their lives, and 13 others were injured in southwest Balochistan province, and three more fatalities occurred in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, with five people injured due to heavy rains, as per the figures provided by NDMA.