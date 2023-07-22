Raigad hillslide victims weep before Thackeray, seek jobs, rehab

Raigad, July 22 : Scores of survivors of the devastating hillslide tragedy met Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray even as the death toll in Irshalwadi increased to 25, here on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior party leaders like Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, Anil Parab, Bhaskar Jadhav, Milind Narvekar and others, Thackeray went to the Panchayatan Temple where over a hundred survivors are temporarily given shelter.

Many of the villagers who trooped to meet Thackeray were seen weeping, some still in a state of shock, a few crying and grieving over the loss of their family members and all the displaced people worried about their bleak future.

Thackeray condoled and consoled the survivors, enquired about the condition of the 10-plus injured victims who were dug out of the boulders and sludge on the hillside in the past three days since the hillock slid and crashed onto a part of the Irshalwadi tribal hamlet around 11.30 pm on Wednesday (July 19) night.

The survivors recounted the devastation and how it has uprooted their own lives, while snuffing out many of their near and dear ones as a grim Thackeray listened silently.

Later, briefly addressing them, the ex-CM said he had no words to describe the tragic horror that befell the people of Irshalwadi, and promised to extend all help possible to the dis-housed people. (IANS)