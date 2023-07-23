38-yr-old fraud case: Army, Air Force officials sentenced to 3-yr rigorous imprisonment by CBI court
New Delhi, July 23: Thirty eight years after a fraud of Rs 3.82 crore was committed by some senior Army and Air Force officials in the name of local purchases, a Special CBI judge in Lucknow awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to eight accused, including, a former Army Major, ex-Lieutenant Colonel (commander works engineer), and garrisons engineer of military engineering services for committing fraud.
