Android 14 to introduce satellite SMS support for mobile phones

Shillong, July 23: Android 14 is set to revolutionize mobile communication with its upcoming feature, the support for SMS via satellite.

The Pixel #TeamPixel Twitter account confirmed the news, stating that users can expect to utilize satellite SMS support once Android 14 is released. This advancement will enable users to send and receive SMS messages even in regions with limited or no cellular coverage.

IANS reported that Pixel and Galaxy phones will be among the first Android models equipped with the necessary hardware to support SMS via satellite. The final and stable version of Android 14 is expected to launch in just a few weeks.

While the exact scope of satellite support remains unclear, it is worth noting that Apple already offers a similar feature called Emergency SOS via satellite.

With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, users can text emergency services when they are outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, potentially saving lives in remote and challenging situations. One such incident involved the successful rescue of individuals trapped in a serious car crash in California’s Angeles National Forest, where an iPhone 14 utilized Emergency SOS via satellite to alert rescuers without cellular signal availability.