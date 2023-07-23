Parents Day: Kajol emphasizes freedom and responsibility in parenting

Shillong, July 23: On the occasion of Parents Day, actress Kajol shared her thoughts on parenting and the importance of giving children the freedom to make their own decisions. She believes that allowing kids to be independent will help them become responsible adults. While she guides her children, Yug and Nysa, on what is right and wrong, she also believes in letting them make their own mistakes and learn from them.

Kajol, who is known for her roles as a mother in both real life and on screen, recently portrayed a similar character, Noyonika, in her latest project ‘The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’. The story explores the hardships and tough decisions parents face for the betterment of their children, a situation that resonates with Kajol’s own parenting philosophy.

As per IANS, Kajol and her husband, actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn, have been together since 1994 and tied the knot in 1999. They are parents to their daughter Nysa, born in 2003, and son Yug, born in 2010.

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King’s ‘The Good Wife’, has received a positive response from the audience and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The film is directed by Suparn Verma.