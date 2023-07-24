Indian national dies after being hit by bus in Australia

Shillong, July 24: Gagandeep Singh, a 28-year-old Indian national from Ludhiana, lost his life in a devastating accident while working as a driver in South Australia. The incident occurred on Conroy Street, where Gagandeep had parked his bus. Unfortunately, the bus rolled forward unexpectedly, trapping him against a gate.

Immediate medical assistance was provided by paramedics at the scene, but Gagandeep succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to reports by Australian broadcaster SBS Punjabi.

IANS reported that just before the incident, Gagandeep had expressed excitement about his plans for the future. He shared with a relative, Rubal Singh, that he would be wrapping up his tenure as a bus driver in Port Augusta, with hopes of relocating to Melbourne later that month. Sadly, little did he know that destiny had other plans in store for him.

The Major Crash Unit is conducting a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances that led to Gagandeep’s untimely demise. It is believed that the handbrake on the bus may not have been applied properly when he parked it. Realizing the bus was still in motion after exiting, he attempted to stop it by closing the roller gate, tragically resulting in him being crushed between the bus and the gate.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching incident, the community has come together to support Gagandeep’s family during their time of grief and loss. A fundraiser has been organized to raise funds to repatriate Gagandeep’s body to India and provide assistance to the family, who have not only lost their only son but also their sole breadwinner.

A GoFundMe campaign, initiated by Sunny Singh, aims to honor Gagandeep’s memory and allow his parents to bid their final farewells, performing all the necessary last rites and traditions.

At the time of writing, the campaign has raised a total of A$59,000, reflecting the outpouring of sympathy and support from both local and global communities.